Last month we wrote about the criticism surrounding the removal from streaming services of a track by Palestinian artist Mohammad Assaf. Now a similar controversy is brewing around a song called ‘Glory to Hong Kong’.

It originally came to prominence during pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in 2019, but in recent weeks the Hong Kong government had sought an injunction to ban it.

This week, as ABC News reported, the song has been removed from streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music, as well as the music library for Facebook and Instagram Reels.

DGX Music, the song’s creator, posted on Facebook that they were “working on some technical issues not related to the streaming platform, sorry for the temporary impact”.

As with Mohammad Assad, watch for inaccurate headlines suggesting that Spotify and co have ‘removed’ the track. Spotify told the Guardian that the song’s distributor has taken ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ down.

DGX Music’s original music video for the track remains on YouTube, where it has been played 3.7m times.