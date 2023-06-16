Earlier this year we wrote about ‘Channels’, a new one-to-many messaging feature for Instagram that was being tested with some influencers and sports stars.

Now the app has announced that the feature will be rolling out globally in the coming weeks so many more people – including musicians – can use it.

Channels can be used to post text, video, photo and audio updates as well as polls. Only the creator of each channel can send messages, although their followers can react to those posts.

Instagram has also teased some of the future additions to the feature. They include the ability to invite other creators or fans to contribute (“whether it’s an expert interview or a casual hangout”); to pose questions as well as polls to get more detailed feedback from followers; and to appoint a moderator to help manage the channel on the creator’s behalf.

The Channels rollout comes as Instagram prepares to launch a separate, standalone app – codenamed ‘Project 92’ internally – which is a direct rival to Twitter.