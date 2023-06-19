Protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ was removed from a number of streaming services last week, following pressure from the Hong Kong government. The track was removed by its distributor rather than the streaming services, however.

Now a new version by its original creators has appeared, billed as the ‘2023 edition’ of a track that originally came to prominence in pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The South China Morning Post noted that Emubands is listed as the new distributor on the YouTube versions of the track and its accompanying mini-album, which includes remixes and an instrumental version.

The report also noted that a court will hear the Hong Kong government’s application for an injunction to ban the song fully on 21 July. In the meantime, publicity around its removal and now its return seems likely to earn it a wider audience than ever.