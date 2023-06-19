Twitch has been enduring a new round of complaints from its creators in recent months, and at times like this it’s not unusual to see rival platforms jostling to take advantage.

The big winner from Twitch’s current travails may be Kick. It’s a livestreaming service that has been poaching some of the biggest gaming and lifestyle streamers from Twitch.

Last week it signed up gaming streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel in a deal reportedly worth $35m a year plus incentives. Another popular Twitch star, Amouranth, also jumped ship late last week, although the terms of any deal she has (and, indeed, whether it’s exclusive or not) are still unclear.

Kick is clearly willing to pay big money to poach Twitch stars, then, which is a hint that it’s not just a plucky underdog scrapping it out in the livestreaming world.

Kick was founded in 2022, and there has been a lot of speculation about its links to a crypto-gambling company called Stake – and specifically to that company’s owners.

Kick may be offering big deals and a much more favourable rev-share than Twitch, but the gambling links are something for anyone considering switching to consider.