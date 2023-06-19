One of the most interesting things about the global music industry in the streaming era is the potential for connections that cut out the Anglo-American middleman.

K-Pop artists collaborating with musicians in the Middle East, for example, or afrobeats artists forging links with reggaeton stars in Latin America.

Another example emerged on Friday, with the announcement that Chinese mandopop star G.E.M. is releasing a Spanish-language version “fresh take” on her ‘Revelation’ album called ‘Revelación’.

Due out on 10 July, it’s a Warner Music Asia project that will see the new album given a big marketing push in Spain and Latin America.

G.E.M. already has 1.7 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and 273m plays on YouTube in the last year.

Both services’ public stats show that her international success is currently based on closer markets to China: Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia etc. Warner Music will be hoping that singing in Spanish can help G.E.M. crack even wider-afield markets.