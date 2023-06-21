As communities platform Discord continues to expand beyond its original focus on gaming, so it adds more features for people to use on their Discord servers.

The company’s latest update outlines some of the latest that fall under its ‘server subscriptions’ (where fans pay for a premium tier of access to a particular Discord) offering.

‘Media Channels’ are dedicated channels for videos and photos that only paying subscribers can see, although they can be promoted (blurred out) elsewhere in a Discord server to encourage signups.

Discord has also created some ‘tier templates’ to help people quickly launch paid subscriptions.

The templates range from the $3.99-a-month ‘Supporter’ tier (with exclusive emotes and subscriber-only channels) to the $7.99 ‘Early Access Pass’ (using early access, content exclusives and behind-the-scenes footage on a Media Channel) and the $9.99 ‘Super Supporter’ tier.

Discord is also testing a feature called ‘Server Shop’ that will let people sell digital products “like a recipe e-book, gaming guide or digital wallpaper’ from a store within their Discord. All of this could be useful for musicians.