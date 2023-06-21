News that Motown Records is launching its own venue in Second Life sounds like a blast from the past. Specifically 2006, when the virtual world was briefly a buzz platform for the music industry.

But no, it’s 2023, Second Life is still around, and Motown is indeed building a virtual venue within it. It’s a partnership with Second Life but also music-and-gaming startup Styngr, adding to the latter’s deals with WMG and ICE.

Visitors to the Motown Records venue will be able to get clips of music (‘styngs’) to attach to their avatars, and there’s also an in-world Motown-themed radio station. More content and events are promised later in the year with a mixture of current and classic Motown artists.

The problem with Second Life activations back in 2006 was that they were expensive to build; most weren’t of interest to Second Life’s existing community; and Second Life wasn’t a very accessible experience for casual fans of the artists involved.

Amid a new generation of metaverse excitement in 2023, have those three barriers been tackled? Motown will be one of the first labels to find out.