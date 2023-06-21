The latest live-entertainment company raising funding is UK-based Seat Unique. It has raised a Series A round of £7m ($8.9m at current exchange rates) led by investment firm Nickleby Capital.

Seat Unique said that the funding came after it passed £30m of ticket sales on its platform thanks to partnerships with more than 40 venues, clubs and promoters in its home country.

Seat Unique’s focus is on “official premium tickets and packages” for events – think VIP packages etc.

Sports is a key focus, but so is music, with concerts by Harry Styles, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Who and Niall Horan among those being promoted on its homepage at the time of writing.

The company says it is attracting more than 200,000 fans a month, and is planning to use the funding to continue developing its service, as well as expanding into “new sectors and new markets”.