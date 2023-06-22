Amazon has confirmed the dates for its annual Prime Day event, which in keeping with recent years actually spans a couple of days.

The event takes place on 11-12 July, with flash deals across the company’s service. Amazon Music is part of the festivities, with an early deal offering a three-month bundle of Amazon Music Unlimited and video-streaming service MGM+ for $0.99 a month.

Various Echo smart speakers are also getting price cuts in advance of Prime Day, and given Amazon Music for Artists’ recent efforts around musicians’ merch, we’re pretty sure that will be part of the event too.

It’s not all sweetness and light in Prime-land however. Yesterday, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced that it is suing Amazon over its membership program.

It accused the company of using “manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user-interface designs known as ‘dark patterns’ to trick consumers into enrolling in automatically-renewing Prime subscriptions”, and then of having “knowingly complicated the cancellation process for Prime subscribers who sought to end their membership”.

In a statement sent to TechCrunch, Amazon’s spokesperson said the claims were “false on the facts and the law. The truth is that customers love Prime, and by design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for or cancel their Prime membership”.

The news comes just a few weeks after Amazon’s knuckles were rapped by the FTC to the tune of $25m in a separate case focused on children’s privacy rules.