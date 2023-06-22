The impact that a ‘Stranger Things’ sync had on Kate Bush’s 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ is famous, but now there’s a new metric to quantify that success.

The track has just reached the 1bn streams milestone on Spotify, leading Bush to issue a statement on her website.

“A billion streams! I have an image of a river that suddenly floods and becomes many, many tributaries – a billion streams – on their way to the sea,” wrote Bush.

“Each one of these streams is one of you… Thank you! Thank you so much for sending this song on such an impossibly astonishing journey, I’m blown away.”

Bear in mind that this is just one streaming service, so the total number of streams for ‘Running Up That Hill’ will be much higher.

It’s had 326m YouTube views in the last year for example. Spotify, where Bush currently has 12.8 million monthly listeners, is likely the track’s biggest platform though.