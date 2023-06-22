Michelle You was co-founder and chief products officer of concerts-discovery service Songkick until 2016. After a few years investing in and advising startups she launched her own new venture Supercritical in 2021, helping companies to reduce their carbon footprints.

Now the startup has raised a $13m Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners to fuel (pun not intended!) its growth.

Supercritical‘s focus is on “corporate carbon removal purchases”, and it claims to account for 35% of them at the moment with a marketplace business that connects corporations who want to reach net zero with carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects.

“Carbon removal – in parallel with aggressive decarbonisation – is required to stay below 1.5C of warming and avoid the worst effects of climate change,” said You (pictured above with co-founder Aaron Randall).

“We’re proud to work with businesses that are taking a leading role in building sustainability programs that centre around both reducing emissions and removing with durable carbon removal, the only type of offset that counts towards net zero.”

While Supercritical’s client focus has been on technology companies, we can imagine it being a potential partner for larger music companies – labels and streaming services for example – too.