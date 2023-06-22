TikTok and its parent company ByteDance have made no secret of their ambitions to become a big player in online shopping in the west. Their latest effort has been spotted within TikTok’s app by users in the UK.

It’s called ‘Trendy Beat’ and is described by the Financial Times as an in-app store selling “items that have proven popular on videos, such as tools to extract ear wax or brush off pet hair from clothing”.

The report claims that the items are sold by another company within the ByteDance empire, and shipped from China.

To be clear, then, ‘Trendy Beat’ appears to be products made and sold by ByteDance itself, rather than simply linking to items from other sellers and e-commerce services.

Ear wax extractors and pet-hair removers may not have much to do with music (although if you’re looking for new merch ideas…) but perhaps there will be opportunities in the future to work with artists to promote products within the new store.