ICE is a purpose-driven organisation, founded by rightsholders, for rightsholders.

We exist to support songwriters, enabling societies and publishers to accurately compensate them when their work is used internationally.

We operate at the exciting intersection of technology, music, and data. Since our 2010 launch, we have paid billions to rightsholders through deep expertise in Copyright, Processing and Licensing.

Our collaboration with stakeholders across the industry delivers best practice, new processes & innovative solutions for better royalty flows.

Strategic investment in technology enables us to process trillions of streams, to deliver the maximum revenue for rightsholders.

About the Role

At the heart of ICE is Copyright Operations, where our team of experts consolidate complex song ownership and rights data from multiple sources to provide the industry’s most authoritative and trusted source of the truth, underpinning accurate royalty payments from a wide range of sources.

We are expanding our Copyright Operations and are currently recruiting in London for Copyright Analysts (m/f/d) on an initial 2-year fixed term contract, with a starting salary of £21.5K, increasing to £26K after successful completion of a 6-month probation period.

What you’ll be doing…

A Copyright Analyst reviews, compares and reconciles incoming Musical Work registrations from CMOs and publishers to ensure that the ICE Copyright database accurately reflects all interested parties and their contributions/claimable shares. They identify potential anomalies, research missing data utilising authoritative sources and liaise with ICE Customers to aid a prompt resolution of any conflicts. A Copyright Analyst ensures that all ICE processing activities achieve the contracted SLAs and delivers a service that supports our Customers licensing, invoicing and distribution deadlines.

Key Responsibilities:

Review, compare and reconcile incoming Musical Work registrations from CMOs and publishers

Identify potential anomalies, research missing data utilising authoritative sources and liaise with ICE Customers

Ensure that all ICE processing activities achieve the contracted SLAs

Delivers a service that supports our Customers licensing, invoicing and distribution deadlines

Requirements and Qualifications:

2 to 3 years work experience within a complex, high volume, data analysis and reporting environment

Music Industry knowledge – a basic understanding of copyright and the role CMOs and publishers play in the value chain would be advantageous

What we offer:

Diverse, international work environment

Home Office working opportunities

Flexible working times, Monday to Friday

Multiple mental health and physical health initiatives

Corporate pension scheme

Training, industry insider events and team socials

Intensive instruction, long term trainings and workshops within our teams

We welcome candidates from all backgrounds, regardless of age, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, race, religion or belief, sexual orientation, socioeconomic background, and any other protected characteristic.

We are committed to making all stages of our recruitment process accessible to candidates with disabilities. Please speak to our recruitment team and we will work with you to make reasonable adjustments to ensure you can perform at your best throughout your application.