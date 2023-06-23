We’re excited to be able to tell you about Music Ally’s latest partnership. It’s with IMPALA, the body that represents independent labels and music companies in Europe.

We’re working with them on a project called IMPALA’s Strategic Primers, supported by Merlin. It involves Music Ally producing primers on key streaming opportunities for independent music firms, as well as running webinars.

All this is aimed at senior board-level execs and decision-makers within IMPALA’s membership, which has grown to nearly 6,000 companies across Europe.

“Digital and streaming are such important part of the sector today, it’s crucial to ensure all labels – the big and small – get access to the information they need to ensure their artists get proper visibility on streaming platforms,” says Helen Smith, executive chair of IMPALA.

“Maximising revenues for their artists is the labels’ raison d’être, and we need to make sure independents are on equal footing with the majors. Music Ally are renowned for their strategic insights in the music industry, and this made them an obvious choice.”

Dan Waite, CEO of Better Noise Music and chair of IMPALA’s Digital Committee, says that the committee works to “educate the IMPALA members on changes and updates to best engage with these platforms, when they may not be able to go get face to face meetings or even be invited to group training sessions”.

“Music Ally, courtesy of Merlin funding, will help deepen the knowledge base of the IMPALA membership through IMPALA’s Strategic Primers, helping to level the playing field of knowledge within the independent community of IMPALA members.”

Our own CEO Paul Brindley is just as enthusiastic about the partnership.

“We are delighted to be working with IMPALA on this important initiative. The more support and insight we can give to independent labels, the better,” he says.

“With technological change at a pace in the industry, streaming services and social platforms are constantly evolving with new features: indies need to stay informed, understand the new best practices and make the most of new opportunities.”