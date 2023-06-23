Founded by the Recording Academy, the MusiCares charity has been working to help with wellbeing issues for musicians and the industry since 1989.

Its latest program is a partnership with ticketing firm Vivid Seats, and it focuses specifically on the hip-hop community.

‘Humans of Hip Hop‘ will initially work in eight cities across the US: Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles/Compton, New York, Oakland, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. with full details of its program to be announced in the coming months.

The charity said that a fifth of its clients between August 2021 and July 2022 were Black music professionals, adding that the idea behind ‘Humans of Hip Hop’ is to “learn from the hip hop and Black music community to ensure a more comprehensive understanding of the needs of these professionals”.

Salt-N-Pepa and Rico Love are among the artist advocates working with MusiCares.

“Like so many other communities post-pandemic, the hip hop community is in need of support,” said Love.

“I’ve heard my community voice their needs. With MusiCares and Humans of Hip Hop, I’m excited to work directly with artists and change-makers to get people the services that will really make a difference in their lives.”