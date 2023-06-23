The latest branded music initiative from Pepsi is more interesting that most: it’s a multi-country virtual concert that will be hosted within Spotify’s app.

‘Press Play’ will be a weekend-long event kicking off on 21 July with a performance by British star Stormzy, followed by (as-yet unannounced) local stars from France, Poland and Germany.

It’s a promotion for Pepsi’s Rockstar Energy Drink brand, and the company said that the performances will take place within “five distinct digital worlds, thoughtfully crafted to capture the essence of ‘Play’. These worlds, encompassing gaming and nightlife themes, create vibrant atmospheres that align with each artist’s unique concept of play”.

So it’s a metaverse/virtual concert of sorts: Stormzy has been motion-captured for his part in the proceedings.

Certainly an interesting thing for Spotify to be involved with, although there will also be a stream on YouTube “without the ability to move between worlds”.