The latest frontier for tensions over the use of generative AI technology to create ‘deepfakes’ of famous artists is on Discord.

US labels body the RIAA has written to the social platform asking it to shut down a Discord server called ‘AI Hub’ on copyright grounds.

“This server(s) is/are dedicated to infringing our members’ copyrighted sound recordings by offering, selling, linking to, hosting, streaming, and/or distributing files containing our members’ sound recordings without authorization,” claimed the letter, which has been published by TorrentFreak.

It reported that the Discord, which has more than 142,000 members, had been pointing people to voice models of artists including Bruno Mars, Frank Sinatra, Rihanna and Stevie Wonder, which could be used to make deepfaked tracks impersonating those singers.

However, it is unclear if that’s the reason for the letter, or rather datasets that include infringing tracks.

Discord is being used by a growing number of artists in a positive way as a community-building platform.

However, it has fallen foul of the RIAA before – in 2022 the body took action against servers hosting copyrighted (and in some cases pre-release) music.

Meanwhile, global body the IFPI has also warned about the growing pre-release leaks groups using Discord.