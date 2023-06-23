V Pappas was one of TikTok’s first high-profile executives in the west, joining as its general manager, US in late 2018. Since May 2021 they have been chief operating officer of the company, but are now stepping down.

“Given all the successes reached at TikTok, I finally feel the time is right to move on and refocus on my entrepreneurial passions,” wrote Pappas in a memo to colleagues, which they subsequently posted on Twitter.

Separately, TikTok announced that its current chief of staff Adam Presser will become its head of operations, while former Disney executive Zenia Mucha is joining as chief brand and communications officer.

Before TikTok, Pappas spent nearly eight years at YouTube as its global head of audience development, then its global head of creative insights. Formerly Vanessa Pappas, earlier this year they wrote about their preference to go by V and they/them pronouns.

“As a parent I also want to set an example on how it is ok to represent yourself in a way that you most identify with and to have pride and to celebrate such difference,” wrote Pappas.

“In my position I am also aware of how I have an ability to bring greater visibility, discussion and ideally acceptance within my community whether among work, family or friends. This is important to me.”