A US-based campaign to ban facial recognition technology at live events is picking up steam again, four years after it first launched.

Fight For The Future wants fans and artists to sign its petition calling for venues to avoid such technology, and it wants venues to sign up to that commitment.

This week, it announced that more than 100 artists have promised to boycott any venue that uses this technology, including Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello and Zack de la Rocha. Meanwhile, 25 venues are new signatories of its pledge.

We wrote about Fight For The Future when it launched in 2019, including its success in persuading 40 festivals including Coachella and SXSW to rule out using facial recognition.

“But now this tech is starting to spread–not only as a surveillance tool, but also as a form of ‘paperless’ ticketing and payment,” explains the organisation’s site.

“Artists, venues, and fans: you have a choice when it comes to the technology that’s present at live events. Pledge now to help us fight it.”