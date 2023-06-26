Artists and their labels are rightly cross at their voices being used for deepfake tracks without permission, let alone payment.

However, there are a few initiatives underway to help them create and license their own AI voice models, to retain control of the process. The latest comes from web3 music startup Arpeggi Labs and it’s called ‘Kits AI‘.

Launched last week, it’s a tool for artists to upload clips of their voice and use them to train a model that can then be licensed out to other musicians.

Arpeggi Labs has set a rule that music created with voices from its ‘Official Artist Licensed Library’ is only for personal use “until the artist approves the track for commercial use” – at which point it can be released on digital services with “the correct royalty split back to the artist”.

There’s also a library of ‘generic commercial free voices’ that musicians can use and retain 100% of the copyright to tracks they make.

Kits AI has launched in beta and will be free during that period, which suggests that some of its features will be paid in the future.