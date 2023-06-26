The last few years have been a procession of milestones and achievements for Nigerian artist Burna Boy.

The latest was announced in a tweet by streaming service Audiomack last week: Burna Boy has become the first African artist to reach 1bn streams on its service.

It’s a big moment for Burna Boy, but also for Audiomack, which has focused much of its growth efforts on Africa in the last few years.

In other news, Burna Boy won the ‘Best International Act’ gong at last night’s 2023 BET Awards – the fourth time he’s topped this category, following previous wins in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

The award has been won by Nigerian artists every year since its introduction: Davido in 2018 and Tems in 2022 are the others.

As for non-Audiomack platforms, Burna Boy currently has 19.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify and is about to cross four million subscribers to his YouTube channel – on a platform where he’s had 1.05bn plays in the last year.

Last week, Spotify announced that Afrobeats tracks were streamed 13.5bn times in 2022 on its service, with Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’ its eighth biggest Afrobeats track of all time.