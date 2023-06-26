The latest pot of European funding that music industry companies can apply for is LiveMX, which was announced last week.

It will have €4m of funding that it plans to divide between 90 beneficiaries of grants across three areas: music export, music venues, and ‘digital circulation and engagement’.

What’s that when it’s at home? We’ll have to wait a bit to find out: the consortium behind LiveMX won’t be publishing its first call for projects until later this year, although there will be a survey in the meantime to gather feedback on how its scheme should work.

Three entities are involved in the project: consultancy firm Inova+; European live-industry body Live DMA; and EMEE, the umbrella association of music export offices across Europe.