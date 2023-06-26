Music creation firm Splice is adding a new channel to its Discord server called ‘Diamonds’. It’s focused on under-represented genders and LGBTQIA+ musicians, and will be hosted by songwriter, producer and artist MNDR (pictured).

Splice said that the channel will host monthly livestreams and Q&A sessions exploring production, songwriting, sampling and collaboration, while also providing its community with a space to connect and share their own knowledge.

“Our vision is to help foster a community of aspiring artists, producers, songwriters and their allies, to create a new online culture where creatives can connect, share tips and build connections,” said MNDR.

“We wanted to create a fun and encouraging space where music creators of gender minorities can see themselves represented, get inspired, share knowledge, learn new skills and feel safe to ask lots of questions,” added Splice’s education lead Chrissy Tignor.

It’s a welcome expansion for Splice’s Discord server, which currently has nearly 37,500 members.