Beatport has announced its latest partnership in the electronic-music world. It’s with the Pioneer DJ brand and revolves around streaming.

The latter’s CDJ-3000 units will now be able to browse and play tracks from Beatport’s streaming catalogue in a feature called ‘StreamingDirectPlay‘.

That means more than 11m tracks, accessed through Beatport’s Professional ($29.99 a month) or Advanced ($14.99 a month) subscriptions.

Features for beat-matching and mixing are included in the integration, and StreamingDirectPlay also plays nicely with the rekordbox CloudDirectPlay service for DJs who are already using that.

As more venues get set up with properly-solid internet access for their performers, this kind of partnership may see more DJs turning to streaming – even if the traditional record box (or modern USB stick) aren’t on the way out just yet.