NFTs may be well into their trough of disillusionment period, but there are still plenty of startups exploring different web3 activations with artists.

Irish firm EVNTZ is one of them, having originally launched its app for concertgoers in 2017, but more recently integrating web3 features via a partnership with Co:Create.

At a recent Slane Castle gig by Harry Styles, 5,000 of his fans claimed digital ‘wallets’ offered by EVNTZ, with features including a venue map, transport booking and photo posting. The company says it had more than 100,000 ‘unique interactions’ with the app.

“In the future, EVNTZ users (with their newly claimed wallets) may be able to claim exciting self-owned rewards for buying tickets, engaging with social content such as digital memorabilia, buying merch, even calling a ride home, and more to come,” suggested Co:Create in a blog post following the event.