Meta is hoping to encourage owners of its Meta Quest VR headsets to explore its catalogue of apps and games: by signing up to a subscription.

The newly-launched Meta Quest+ service costs $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year, and will provide subscribers with two VR titles a month.

They’ll be chosen by Meta rather than by the users though: it’s kicking off with popular games Pistol Whip and Pixel Ripped 1995 in July, followed by Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge in August. People will be able to keep the games and apps as long as they continue paying for Meta Quest+.

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal claimed that Meta Quest headsets had nearly 6.4 million monthly active users in October 2022, while The Verge claimed that the company had sold nearly 20 million Quest headsets by February this year.

Several music games are available for the platform, so Meta Quest+ could give them a boost if they’re chosen as monthly picks in the future.