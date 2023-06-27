Swedish rock band Smash Into Pieces are the latest artist exploring the metaverse, and they’re doing it with a company we haven’t written about before.

Hiber, also from Sweden, has created a Roblox-like platform called Hiber3D, for which more than 5m virtual worlds have been created so far.

The newest one is called Arcadia, which has been built for Smash Into Pieces with virtual merch, mini-games and a teaser for their next single.

We had a nose around this morning, and in between falling off ledges and getting chewed up by circular saws, we browsed verch including t-shirts and hoodies selling for $9.99.

This is courtesy of a partnership with another startup, Ready Player Me, which means the verch will also be usable in other apps, games and services supported by that company.

Another interesting thing about Hiber3D is that the worlds can be embedded elsewhere online: in this case, on Smash Into Pieces’ own website.