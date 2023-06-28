As music rightsholders continue to swing between excitement at the potential of generative AI technologies and concern about their possible abuse, it’s interesting to see what other creative industries are doing.

Tech and broadcasting giant Comcast NBCUniversal, for example, has been running a six-week ‘LIFT Labs’ accelerator for generative AI startups.

It announced this week that each of the eight participants have now secured pilots of proofs of concept projects with Comcast, NBCUniversal and/or another company in its empire, Sky.

Some of the startups might be of interest to the music industry. Coactive analyses image and video data to make it searchable, for example. Inworld helps people to build AI-driven virtual characters and place them in games, virtual worlds and other interactive content.

Reality Defender has developed deepfake and AI-generated content detection technology, meanwhile: currently a hot topic in music circles.