Spotify is making some changes to the way it stores artists’ analytics, and they include a hard deadline looming at the end of this week.

From 1 July, Spotify will only provide data on song pages for the last two years plus the year to date. Artists and their teams have been warned that they need to download their historical song data by 30 June (this Friday) before pre-2021 song data is scrubbed from the servers.

Another deadline applies to the Spotify for Artists dashboard’s ‘Audience Overview’ tab, which is being replaced with an ‘Engagement’ tab next month.

Artists and their teams have until 31 August to download their Audience Overview data, with information on daily listeners, streams and followers “going back as far as we have data available”.

Spotify is promising some new analytics features after these changes, including new fan segmentations, engagement stats and custom data-range filters. But if you haven’t downloaded the historical data yet, consider this a timely warning!