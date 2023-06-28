Going to concerts is a social experience for many people, but buying tickets for them has traditionally been a solo affair.

There have been attempts to build community features around ticketing though, and the latest comes from Dice.

Its new feature ‘Groups’ will help its users recommend upcoming shows to friends, then buy tickets together. The company said that it expects the feature to drive growth in purchases “creating higher turnouts to support the artists and venues”.

In other news from Dice, the company recently appointed Caron Veazey to its board of directors.

Veazey is the founder of management agency Something In Common, and previously managed Pharrell Williams, as well as working for various major labels, and co-founding the Black Music Action Coalition.