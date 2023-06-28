We’ve written regularly about the work of the UK-based Music Venue Trust charity in raising money to support independent venues.

One of its equivalents elsewhere in the world is US-based nonprofit foundation Live Music Society, which provides grants to small venues and listening rooms.

This week it announced its latest distribution: $500k of ‘Music in Action’ grants shared between 17 small venues.

The funds can be used for one-time initiatives or recurring annual programs, with an emphasis on inclusivity and historically marginalised groups: BIPOC (Black, indigenous, and other people of colour), Latinx, LGBTQ+ and people with disabilities.

The distribution takes the amount paid out so far by Live Music Society to nearly $3m.

“This grant is not just about financial support; it’s about building a network of dedicated supporters who share our passion for live music and its accessibility,” said board member and artist Nona Hendryx.