Amazon Music has been encouraging artists to tap its parent company’s shopping might to sell merch, and the latest convert is one of the biggest music stars.

Beyoncé has launched an exclusive online merch collection with Amazon Music based on her current Renaissance world tour.

Announced yesterday by the streaming service, the collection is described as “Drop 1.0” (which suggests further drops to come) ranging from a $20 tour poster through $40 t-shirts, $75 tracky bottoms and an $80 sweatshirt.

It’s a high-profile advertisement for Amazon Music’s expansion in merch, which has included adding merch to its mobile app in 2021; launching a proper in-app merch shop feature in 2022; then adding more merch-curation tools for artists later that year.

Excuse the plug, but if you’re interested in how to do merch well on Amazon, check out the free ‘Expand Your Merch Table‘ course Music Ally launched with Amazon Music for Artists last year.