Music Gateway is the latest company launching a fund to pay advances to independent artists.

Its ‘Ignite‘ fund will provide advances of up to £50k a pop that can be used for playlist, radio and press promotion; digital marketing; and sync. Music Gateway said that the fund will build on its existing work developing talent.

“This fund is designed for us to continue to do this in a way that increases the level of support we can provide outside of services for specific representation or campaigns and bring it all together in a way that still keeps the artists in control of their ownership,” said COO Sophie Small.

That’s an indication of the model: artists’ advances will be recouped through their royalty earnings, but they will retain 100% of their rights.