The music industry tends to get antsy at the prospect of streaming services exploring AI-generated music. What will they make of South Korean DSP Genie Music’s new ‘genie.Re:La’ service? It’s a partnership with AI music startup Juice, in which Genie Music acquired a 24.7% stake last year.

The new service “offers the ability to generate digital scores instantly when users upload MP3 files,” reported the Korea Herald. “Even without any knowledge of composition and arrangement, users can easily edit the scores to their liking.”

User-uploaded MP3s may sound like a recipe for disaster from a rightsholder perspective. However, at the service’s launch Genie Music made it clear that there are copyright and musician-protecting features baked in.

“It will only allow the uploading of officially distributed music and make the created works be stored on the company’s server,” explained the report. “The uploading of music that original creators do not wish to have secondary creations made from will also be restricted.”

There are also plans to allow users to release the songs they create with genie.Re:La “within the year” complete with a system to share royalties with the original music’s creators. CEO Park Hyun-jin said that it has permission for around 70% of the music ‘pieces’ (we think this means compositions) distributed by Genie Music.

All this, plus plans to work with K-Pop songwriter Kim Hyung-suk to remake a selection of his hits using genie.Re:La, and ultimately to also launch a premium tier of the new service that can be used by professional K-Pop artists.

It’s one of the most ambitious steps into creative AI made by a music streaming service, but also one that, encouragingly, seems to have involved plenty of thought about permission from and payments to the creators of the original music being used as a source.