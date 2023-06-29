In February 2022 fitness firm Peloton launched its first game: Lanebreak, a music-rhythm title that worked with its exercise bikes.

Now it’s releasing a new version for its treadmills called Lanebreak Tread, with electronic-music artist Tiësto on board for launch.

His music has been turned into a custom 30-minute level for the game, which gets people working out to match their incline or speed to the game on-screen, in time to music. There’s a catalogue of pop, dance, R&B, hip-hop, rock, metal, country and Latin music available for the new game too.

Peloton says that the original game (now called Lanebreak Bike) has been popular, having been used for “millions” of workouts in the 16 months since it launched.

It’s the latest example of music’s central role in a growing number of digital fitness services, from Peloton and Apple Fitness+ to VR workout apps like FitXR and Supernatural.