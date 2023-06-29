Warner Music Group has been one of the most active music companies when it comes to striking partnerships with web3 startups. Now it’s looking for another crop, this time with the help of blockchain firm Polygon Labs.

The two companies are launching a web3-focused music accelerator, for which submissions opened yesterday.

They’re looking for startups in five specific areas: artist and fan communities; decentralised music production and distribution; music merch and ‘phygitals’; blockchain ticketing; and a catch-all category of music and immersive / interactive tech and gaming.

Projects chosen for the accelerator will get funding from both WMG and Polygon Labs, along with other support and marketing, with applications to be reviewed on a rolling basis.

WMG’s existing partners (and sometimes investments) in the web3 world include The Sandbox, DressX, LGND Music, OpenSea, Authentic Artists, Splinterlands, POAP, OneOf and Genies, as well as its own Stickmen Toys project and Probably A Label imprint.