This story is less a catalogue acquisition and more a – wait for it – cat-a-dog acquisition.

Create Music Group is buying a company called Music For Pets, whose focus is on creating “music and entertainment for dogs and cats”.

And if that sounds niche, note that the company claims that its ‘Relax My Dog’ and ‘Relax My Cat’ brands generate more than 12 million hours of monthly listening from more than 20 million pets.

The ‘Relax My Dog’ YouTube channel, for example, has nearly 1.5 million subscribers, and a mixture of 24/7 livestreamed music and on-demand videos – the 10-hour virtual dog walk is Music Ally’s happy place today.

Meanwhile, if Spotify metrics are the key to settling the ‘which is best?’ pet wars, ‘Relax My Dog’ has 57.8k monthly listeners on that service while ‘Relax My Cat’ has 101.2k.

The price of the acquisition was not announced, but Create Music Group certainly sounds bullish about its new subsidiary’s prospects, saying that it “plans on investing an additional $10M to further expand their reach and impact on pets and their owners globally over the next 36 months”.