German collecting society GEMA will soon have a new boss, after current CEO Dr Harald Heker announced his plans to step down on 30 September.

The society’s chief legal counsel Dr Tobias Holzmüller will replace him as CEO. He has been GEMA’s legal chief since 2013, so it’s very much a continuity move.

“From my predecessor, I am taking over an excellently positioned organisation that achieves economic success for our members and is committed to a strong copyright law,” said Holzmüller.

“I would like to continue the process of modernisation, growth and openness. The music industry is in a state of upheaval. We want to accompany our members on their path into the future with attractive remuneration, modern service and development of new market opportunities.”

GEMA recently announced record revenues of €1.18bn for 2022, which was the first year its distributions to members were greater than €1bn.

It has also been a prominent voice in the debates over the streaming economy, commissioning research published in September 2022 that claimed 89% of music creators in Germany saw their streaming royalties as ‘inadequate’.