AI music startup Splash’s latest feature is a text-to-music tool under its Splash Pro banner.

Visitors to its website are invited to ‘describe the music you want to create’ with an interface similar to other kinds of generative AI tool (from ChatGPT to DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion).

The example prompts on its homepage include ‘a jazzy, trip-hop track for my travel tiktok reel’, ‘motown disco track for my house party’ and ‘a trance song, in the style of Tiesto’. Prompts generate a series of different samples, which can then be extended to 15-second tracks.

The tracks can be longer – 30, 60 or 120 seconds – and AI singing or rapping vocals can be added, but these features require a paid subscription: currently $10 a month for the ‘Starter’ tier, with a separate ‘Enterprise’ tier whose pricing is negotiated with Splash.

Splash’s AI model is best known for its use to create samples for the company’s popular Roblox game, but Splash Pro began life as a plugin for DAWs that musicians could use.

The text-to-music site appears to be a new iteration of that, and follows Splash’s launch earlier this year of BeatBot, which used similar technology.

Splash is one of several companies exploring text-to-music models: Google and Mubert are among the others.