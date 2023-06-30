135 million people have used online service Canva to create graphics, presentations, social media imagery and other visuals. Now this fast-growing platform is looking to do more with commercial music, and it already has a pair of licensing deals.

Yesterday, Canva announced partnerships with Warner Music Group (for both recordings and publishing) and Merlin, which will see it offering clips of music from their catalogues to be used within its service.

“Labels and artists now have an opportunity to get their music in front of millions of engaged creators in the United States, Europe, Brazil, Canada, and Australia and will earn royalties when clips of their songs are used in published Canva designs,” explained the company.

For now, this music will be available in Canva’s Pro, Education and Nonprofit tiers, although the company said that later this year it will have more news on “additional efforts to expand design possibilities for music fans”.

How the royalties work will be interesting: for example when someone uses a WMG or Merlin clip in a Canva design that is then shared on the big social-media platforms, which have their own UGC music licences in place. We’ll be digging into that question to find out.