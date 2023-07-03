Spotify’s video strategy has been a long and winding road down the years, taking in licensing shows from YouTubers, developing its own TV-style formats, video podcasts and most recently short-video clips from artists.

Its next step may well be full-length music videos. Bloomberg reported that Spotify has “already begun talking to partners about the product” but gave few details on how the feature will look or work.

To some extent this would be a catchup move.

Music videos have always been at the core of YouTube Music, of course, but Apple Music added them in March 2018, then Amazon Music followed suit in December 2020.