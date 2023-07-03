Tidal is raising the price of its HiFi subscription plan from $9.99 a month to $10.99 in the US.

The move makes it the latest streaming service to add a dollar to its basic subscription cost, with Digital Music News reporting that the increase is also happening in a number of other countries.

Apple Music, Amazon Music and Deezer are among the other DSPs to have inched up their basic subscriptions, while Spotify has upped the price of its plans in a number of countries too.

A dollar of extra monthly revenue per subscriber may be nice, but the music industry is keen for these increases to be more than one-offs.

In May this year, WMG’s chief financial officer called for “not just a price increase, but a recurring set of price increases” over time, matching other markets like cable TV and streaming video.

Goldman Sachs’ latest ‘Music in the Air’ report also said that its analysts “would expect the industry to work towards implementing price increases on a recurring basis, especially in an environment of higher inflation”.