ATC Management is a highly respected artist and composer management company with offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, and Copenhagen. As representatives of recording artists, songwriters, record producers, and composers our business was founded to provide artists with a new style of representation, bringing an unparalleled level of creative and strategic thinking to our artists.

This is an opportunity for a highly organised management assistant to sit within a team of two artist in our Camden, London office. The ideal candidate will need to be able to demonstrate an advanced level of organisation and attention to detail, be comfortable with numbers, and be an exceptional communicator. They will need to consume, process and analyse large quantities of information and data in a dynamic and creative environment.

Primary tasks and Responsibilities:

General assistance to the Managing Director including diary management, expenses and travel

Manage and coordinate Artist and Managers diaries, travel logistics and itineraries

Prepare and maintain budgets for multiple projects simultaneously ensuring each is delivered on time and on budget

Secure visas, passports and required travel documents

Work closely with the accounts team, in relation to invoice generation, invoice payment and any other third-party income

Oversee all income and registrations from collection societies including PRS and PPL, the maintenance of discographies and quarterly surface-level royalty analysis including live concert reporting

Review sync opportunities as required and manage sync databases

Act as a key point of contact for promotional requests

Review biographies, artwork and press releases

Facilitate communications with tour manager when artist is in touring cycle, help oversee tour merchandise, communicate ticket sales to the team and manage guest-lists

Track management commission

Undertake other tasks and duties as requested

The ideal candidate will:

Have experience working within a team with clear reporting structures

A high degree of computer and number literacy

Be a great multi-tasker and perform well under pressure.

Be competent at diary management, scheduling, and the prioritisation of tasks

Possess a calm, friendly, and solutions-oriented personality

At least 2 years of professional-level experience within, ideally, a creative arts organisation

Salary: DOE

Basis: Full Time

Location: London

How to apply:

Please send a cover letter and CV to Reception@atcmanagement.com

Application closes 14th July 2023