The latest mentorship scheme being launched for the UK’s music industry comes from ESEA Music, a community that focuses on UK-based east and southeast Asian musicians and industry professionals.

Its new initiative is called ‘Sesame’ and will kick off in August with a three-month program of mentorship led by BMG’s Lucinda Tse Hall and FUGA’s Rob Chung, with Theory Management’s Hide Whone also involved.

Artist Matt Tong (formerly of Bloc Party and now of Algiers) is one of the mentors.

“That the scheme exists within the ESEA network is important to me. Our collective ‘asian-ness’ is impossibly broad: the potential to explore this through the Scheme is also an opportunity to recognise our collective diversity,” he said.

“To respect celebrate and elevate our differences and to discover a solidarity that better aids us to be strong allies to the myriad other racial, cultural and sexual identities that exist within the UK as we continue to face new struggles together.”

Potential applicants can find more details here.