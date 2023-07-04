Spotify may be a public company that has to declare its subscriber numbers every quarter, but its main rivals keep their figures closer to their chests.

Happily, the National Music Publishers Association (NMPA) has no truck with such secrecy.

At its recent annual meeting (as reported by MBW) the industry body’s boss David Israelite spilled the beans on the top streaming services’ US subscriber figures.

He claimed that in February 2023, Spotify has 44.4 million subscribers in the US, followed by Apple Music (32.6 million), Amazon Music (29.3 million), YouTube (8.5 million) and Pandora (2.4 million).

We can compare the Spotify number to that company’s official regional figures from its Q1 financials, when 28% of its 210 million premium subscribers were in North America. That’s around 58.8 million people, which may suggest the NMPA’s number is a little low.

Then again, it all depends which countries Spotify includes in ‘North America’ besides the US and Canada.