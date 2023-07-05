iPhone owners in the US and UK can already pre-order Threads, Instagram’s new Twitter rival, ahead of its release tomorrow (6 July). However, it seems people in Europe will need to wait a bit longer.

Irish privacy regulator the Data Protection Commission (DPC) has said that Threads will not be launching in the European Union “at this point”.

According to the Irish Independent newspaper, this is not because the app has been actively blocked, but rather because Meta “has not yet prepared the service for a European launch outside the UK, which is not fully governed by GDPR or EU privacy rules”.

The news came as former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was throwing shade at Threads’ data collection plans, as shown in its App Store listing.

All your Threads are belong to us https://t.co/FfrIcUng5O pic.twitter.com/V7xbMOfINt — jack (@jack) July 4, 2023

The app may collect data on its users’ health and fitness, financial info, contact info, user content, browsing history, purchases, location, contacts, search history among other information.

None of which is particularly unusual for a social app – but it does mean Instagram will need to tread carefully to ensure its new app sticks to the rules in Europe.