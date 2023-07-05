We’re excited to announce the return of Music Ally SI:X, our startups showcase, contest and mentorship support programme, for its second year.

Last year SI:X shone a spotlight on 36 innovative music/tech startups, with DAACI, Hawkr, Volta XR, Biiah, Curve and Music Health named as the inaugural winners across its six categories.

The application process is now open for 2023. If you’re a startup, we’d love you to apply, and if you’re working in the music industry, we’d hugely appreciate you spreading the word among any talented startups you’ve encountered.

What are we looking for? Companies that were founded no earlier than 1 January 2018, who currently employ fewer than 200 people. There are six categories, which are:

Music Creation and Hardware

Marketing, Promotion and D2C

Live, Experiential and Gaming

Data, Analytics and Tools

Distribution and Consumption

Other/Miscellaneous

This year, SI:X is being backed by Amazon Music, ASCAP Lab, The Raine Group, Red Bull Media House, Reed Smith and Universal Music Group.

We’ll be choosing 36 finalists – six startups per category – and the six project sponsors will then select a winner in each category. The six winners will get a mentoring programme from the sponsors and an invitation to present at an international music industry conference in January 2024, among other benefits.

Meanwhile, every startup that applies for Music Ally SI:X will get complimentary access to our bulletin and reports for at least a year, thanks to the support of our partners.

Also important: there are no entry fees for SI:X – it’s free to apply.

You can find full details of Music Ally SI:X 2023 here, including the link to the application form. The deadline for entries is Wednesday 13 September 2023.