Greenland is getting its first homegrown music-streaming service, courtesy of local telco Tusass. The company is working with B2B music firm Tuned Global on the launch, which it says will properly serve fans and artists alike in the country.

“We want to encourage Greenlandic music and cultural life,” said Tusass business developer Thure Tornbo Baastrup.

“Streaming services don’t really serve this end, and small players on a global scale don’t get much with current payment models. In Greenland, however, there is a big underground music scene and interest in this music, and we decided to support this scene.”

Tusass’s music app will be available in Greenland, but also Denmark, Canada and the Faroe Islands, with Greenlandic, Danish and English language options.

It’s the latest such partnership for Tuned Global, which has also powered music services in Thailand, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Ethiopia in recent times.

“A number of smaller and more specialised markets need ‘glocalised’ apps that offer local music lovers a catalog that’s culturally relevant and timely,” said its SVP head of EMEA Rick Gleave. “Telcos are often the perfect players to launch these types of music apps.”