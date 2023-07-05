There is increasing competition among digital services for partnerships with the biggest music festivals.

TikTok is one of the key drivers behind that competition, and its latest partnership is with electronic-music festival Tomorrowland.

This year’s event takes place over two weekends later this month, and TikTok will be offering livestreams with 24 artists, DJs and producers from the festival, including Steve Aoki, Armin Van Buuren and Amber Broos.

TikTok will also launch in-app playlists and a dedicated #Tomorrowland hub to round up content during the event.

It’s part of TikTok’s wider efforts around electronic music, with its hub for that having racked up 7.5bn views of videos using its hashtag.

Tomorrowland’s TikTok account already has 2.6 million followers, but it can expect that to grow as promotion for this year’s event ramps up.

The festival has its own history of digital experimentation. In 2022 it became one of the first European music festivals to be livestreamed using Dolby Atmos sound, while in 2020 it held a digital festival on New Year’s Eve, with four stages hosted at online venue NAOZ.

Earlier that year, its Tomorrowland: Around the World online festival reached more than one million viewers, before a partnership with Apple Music made some of its live DJ sets available on that streaming service for on-demand listening.