Amanotes is the Singapore-headquartered mobile games firm that focuses on music games, and whose deals with labels including YG Entertainment and Monstercat we’ve written about in the past. Now it has reached a major milestone: more than 3bn downloads of its games.

A large part of that comes from its two most popular games. Magic Tiles 3 has been downloaded more than 1bn times for iOS and Android devices, while Tiles Hop is nearly at that figure too. Amanotes says that it currently has 105 million monthly active users of its games overall, and 12 million daily active users. The company’s licensed song library has grown to more than 1m tracks too.

What next? Amanotes said in its announcement that it is “actively seeking strategic mergers and acquisitions with partners specialising in studio games, tech solutions, and music tech”, so there could be some interesting deals ahead. We suspect the downloads milestone may drum up some more partnerships with labels and artists too.